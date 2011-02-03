Europe Is Sliding, But The US Is Making A Sharp Comeback After Big Night In Asia

Mixed bag so far in the early going of the day.



Europe is generally off. The CAC-40 is down by about 1%. Spain’s IBEX a bit less so.

But it was another good day in Asia, and India — the market that’s moved most violently all year — continues its sharp snapback move, with a gain of nearly 2%.

US futures had been sliding earlier, but have since come back nicely, with a particularly pronounced spike in the last several minutes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.