Europe Is Sliding, But The US Is Making A Sharp Comeback After Big Night In Asia

Mixed bag so far in the early going of the day.
Europe is generally off. The CAC-40 is down by about 1%. Spain’s IBEX a bit less so.
But it was another good day in Asia, and India — the market that’s moved most violently all year — continues its sharp snapback move, with a gain of nearly 2%.
US futures had been sliding earlier, but have since come back nicely, with a particularly pronounced spike in the last several minutes.
