Europe Is Open, And Yields Are Wider All Over The Place

Photo: oseillo via Flickr

Europe’s holiday is over, and sovereign bond yields are wider all over the place.Granted, it’s not particularly dramatic at this point.



But all the usual subjects are seeing slight deterioration this morning. Here’s more trouble for the Spanish 2-year. And the Greek 10-year is getting closer to 15%.

The Portuguese 2-year is a little bit worse.

It’s the same story on the equity side of things. Nothing dramatic, but the major markets are all a shade to the negative.

