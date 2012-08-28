After being lower in the day, Europe is now shooting higher.



The euro itself has made a big move, and here’s Italy’s FTSE MIB.

News that Mario Draghi is skipping his appearance at the Jackson Hole conference this Friday is not impeding the comeback. It may even be a positive, as it implies that he is working on something significant that he can’t be distracted from.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.