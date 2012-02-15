Europe Is Loving These Comments By China's Central Banker

Comments from China’s Central Banker Zhou Xiaochuan are contributing to a rally in Europe and Asia today.



Zhou said he believes Europe’s problems can be solved, according to Marketwatch.

China is confident in the Euro and supports action taken by the ECB.

China plans to streamline and expand investment in Europe.

China will even play a bigger role in solving Europe’s problems through the IMF and EFSF.

