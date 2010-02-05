Europe Is Lehman Brothers All Over Again

On Thursday we noted that a number of interesting things were happening in the CDS market. Here are some further reflections, via Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid.



First, Portugal’s 5-year CDS (+28bps yesterday, and +58bps over 48 hours) traded wider than every single name in the iTraxx Main (composed of 125 corporate constituents), except, predictably for Banco Espirito Santo (+70bp wider yesterday to close at 260bp).

Second, there are now 5 members of SovX Western Europe (Greece, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Italy) that now trade wider than the 8th widest name in iTraxx Main.

