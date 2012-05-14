Things In The Market Are Getting Worse

The market has been ugly all day, and things are getting worse now that things are really getting cranking in the US.



The Dow is off 137.

Greece is off 5%.

Spain is down 2.9%.

Italy (shown below) is off 3.4%.

The big theme of the day: GREECE.

Leadership around the world is getting more and more comfortable with the idea that Greece might eventually be forced to leave the Eurozone.

Paul Krugman’s explanation, that everything could unravel in a matter of months, is on a lot of people’s minds today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.