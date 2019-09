US futures are still sagging, but the real damage is in Europe (where Greek-German spreads hit an all-time high this morning) right now.



France’s CAC-40 is off over 1%. The IBEX is off over 2%.

What’s up? Yesterday Europe got a hot CPI report. Today there was an even hotter PPI number, and a host of some weak services PMI reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.