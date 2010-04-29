Europe Is Finished Unless It Changes The Rules Fast

The current Greek crisis has shown all too starkly the limits of the euro zone’s sanction and support mechanisms. If the monetary union is to have a future, it needs new rules to keep members in line and bail them out if necessary.



Europe is in the worst crisis of the postwar era. For months, the governments of the European Union member states have proven to be incapable of developing a convincing solution for the serious debt problems of individual countries, as well as for the reduction of imbalances within the monetary union. Uncertainty among investors has grown in recent weeks, which is primarily attributable to the helplessness of political leaders, and only secondarily to the influence of speculators.

The banking crisis of the fall of 2008 teaches us that case-by-case bailout packages approved in response to market pressures fail to have the desired effect in the event of a massive crisis of confidence. At the time, it took the comprehensive approach of the Financial Market stabilisation Act to finally bring about stabilisation in Germany. Today, the euro zone needs a common strategy that successfully combines sound public finances with solidarity between member states.

