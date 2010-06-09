Europe Is About To Become One Big Anti-Speculator Zone

It is only a matter of time before the German anti-speculator moves spread around the continent?



France is now on board (after initially expressing anger), and so both Merkel and Sarkozy are calling for Eurozone-wide regulations.

So with the continent’s two big powerhouses now on board, it seems that big changes are an inevitability.

That being said… if there’s one thing that Europe is bad at, it’s getting its act together and coordinating on things, so maybe this won’t happen as soon as you think.

Plus, if you want to bet against Europe, there’s always New York.

