Morgan Stanley: Here's Why It's Time To Be Bullish On Europe

Gregory White

Morgan Stanley analyst Graham Secker just released a report detailing why Europe might be ripe for M&A activity, if anyone out there wants to use some of that dry powder.

At the same time, the report reveals the positive state of the micro environment in Europe, while all the headline news has been about macro risk.

These charts reveal that dichotomy in Europe right now, and why it might be a good time to consider moving into European investments.

While all the information here suggests a rise in M&A activity, companies may decide paying down debt is a better option within the current macro risk environment.

First, the worries:

Source: Morgan Stanley

Source: Morgan Stanley

Source: Morgan Stanley

Now, why it may be a good time to invest...

Source: Morgan Stanley

Source: Morgan Stanley

Source: Morgan Stanley

This cash could be used for investment...

Source: Morgan Stanley

Source: Morgan Stanley

Or companies may start to use their funds for acquisitions.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Source: Morgan Stanley

Source: Morgan Stanley

Source: Morgan Stanley

