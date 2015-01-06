Here's A Map Of Europe's Huge Inflation Problem

Myles Udland

All anyone can talk about in Europe is the lack of inflation.

In 2013, inflation was already running below the European Central Bank’s 2% target in much of the eurozone.

In 2014, this situation only got worse.

The map below, created over at GeoFRED, shows what the inflation situation was like, on a year-on-year basis, in 2013. 

Later this week, we’re expected to get 2014 data that shows 0% in the eurozone this year. 

Europe CPIFRED

