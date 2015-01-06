Here's A Map Of Europe's Huge Inflation Problem

All anyone can talk about in Europe is the lack of inflation.
In 2013, inflation was already running below the European Central Bank’s 2% target in much of the eurozone.
In 2014, this situation only got worse.
The map below, created over at GeoFRED, shows what the inflation situation was like, on a year-on-year basis, in 2013.
Later this week, we’re expected to get 2014 data that shows 0% in the eurozone this year.
