Here are the awful figures out of Europe:



Germany’s economy shrank by 3.8% in the first three months of the year.

Austria’s economy shrank 2.8%.

The economy of the Netherlands shrank 2.8%.

Spain’s economy contracted by by 1.8%.

France’s economy shrank 1.2 per cent.

The UK saw a 1.9% contraction.

Italy’s economy shrank by 2.4%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.