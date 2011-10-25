Google Considering Europe For Its Next Blazing Fast fibre Network

Google may look to Europe to build its next super-fast fibre optic network.



Chief counsel David Drummond said that the company is “looking very closely” at Europe for its next rollout, according to a report in MarketWatch.

Earlier this year, Google started rolling out its first fibre network in Kansas City, Kansas, with an expansion planned to the bigger K.C. in Missouri next year.

Google benefits from faster Internet access because it gets more people online, where they’re more likely to see a Google-served advertisement.

But long-term, having fibre networks could also help Google deliver video content directly to the home — in effect, it could become an IPTV provider like Verizon or AT&T in the U.S.

Google is already investing in original content for YouTube is still considering a big bid for Hulu as well. It has an interactive TV software platform in Google TV. And once the Motorola acquisition closes, it will also own the largest provider of cable TV set-top boxes.

So with all those pieces in place, Google becoming a TV provider doesn’t sound all that outlandish.

