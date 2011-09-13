Europe Got Crushed Today

Photo: ucffool via Flickr

Lots of news out of Europe about sovereign debt kept markets volatile today, though all took a hit by closing.The CAC closed down more than 3.77%, the DAX closed negative 2.20%, the ASE down 4.43%, and the IBEX 35 closed -3.20%.



The three big French banks — BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, and Societe Generale — came under particular fire today, closing down 11.53%, 9.72%, and 9.26%, respectively.

Here’s what fuelled market fears (and a brief turnaround) today:

– French banks are probably the weak link in the contagion chain, despite reports that they’ve cut their high exposure to Greece.

– An explosion at a nuclear plant in France sparked a selloff, although the plant contained contamination.

– ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet confirmed that the IMF/ECB/EU troika will indeed provide the next round of funds promised by the last Greek bailout. Markets moved sharply up folliwing that announcement.

