Inflation At 0.4% And Growth At 0.2% For Europe

Eurozone growth came in higher than expected, at 0.2% for Q3, and inflation came in at 0.4%, bang on what was expected by analysts.

It’s pretty close to a no-growth environment for both GDP and inflation. The figures are all incredibly low.

Here’s how each of the three largest eurozone economies is doing:

German GDP rose 0.1%, narrowly avoiding a technical recession.

French GDP beat expectations, rising 0.3%, the fastest of the three (which says a lot).

Italian GDP dropped another 0.1%, keeping the country in recession. According to the Guardian’s Graeme Wearden, Italy has now had stagnant or falling GDP for 13 quarters.

