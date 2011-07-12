The Most Influential People In Europe's Financial Markets

Sarah Rappaport
has released its list of Europe’s most influential people in the financial markets in 2011.

Worth noting that Europe’s sovereign debt crisis seems to have shaken up this year’s ratings — for the first time, a regulator tops the list.

Financial News explains, “the financial markets, and the regulatory landscape in which they operate, have changed dramatically since the first FN100 list was published in 2005, so it is not surprising that the list reflects that shift in focus and power into the hands of the rule maker.”

For the full list please make sure you check out Financial News.

#10 Mike Faulkner

Name: Mike Faulkner

Job Title/Company: Chief executive, P-Solve

Source: Financial News

#9 Dominique Cerutti

Name: Dominique Cerutti

Job Title/Company: President and deputy chief executive, NYSE Euronext

Source: Financial News

#8 Mervyn King

Name: Mervyn King

Job Title/Company: Governor, Bank of England

Source: Financial News

#7 Anshu Jain

Name: Anshu Jain

Job Title/Company: Head of the corporate and investment bank, Deustche Bank

Source: Financial News

#6 Richard Gnodde

Name: Richard Gnodde

Job Title/Company: Co-head of global investment banking at Goldman Sachs, co-chief executive, Goldman Sachs International

Source: Financial News

#5 Brady Dougan

Name: Brady Dougan

Job Title/Company: Chief Executive, Credit Suisse

Source: Financial News

#4 Stefan Ingves

Name: Stefan Ingves

Job Title/Company: Chairman, Basel Committee on Banking Supervision

Source: Financial News

#3 Michael Sherwood

Name: Michael Sherwood

Job Title/Company: Co-chief executive, Goldman Sachs International, vice-chairman, Goldman Sachs

Source: Financial News

#2 Josef Ackermann

Name: Josef Ackerman

Job Title/Company: Chief Executive, Deustche Bank

Source: Financial News

and number #1 is...Mario Draghi

Name: Mario Draghi

Job Title/Company: Future President, ECB, chairman, Financial Stability Board

Source: Financial News

