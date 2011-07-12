The Most Influential People In Europe's Financial Markets

has released its list of Europe’s most influential people in the financial markets in 2011.
Worth noting that Europe’s sovereign debt crisis seems to have shaken up this year’s ratings — for the first time, a regulator tops the list.
Financial News explains, “the financial markets, and the regulatory landscape in which they operate, have changed dramatically since the first FN100 list was published in 2005, so it is not surprising that the list reflects that shift in focus and power into the hands of the rule maker.”
For the full list please make sure you check out Financial News.
Name: Dominique Cerutti
Job Title/Company: President and deputy chief executive, NYSE Euronext
Name: Anshu Jain
Job Title/Company: Head of the corporate and investment bank, Deustche Bank
Name: Richard Gnodde
Job Title/Company: Co-head of global investment banking at Goldman Sachs, co-chief executive, Goldman Sachs International
Name: Stefan Ingves
Job Title/Company: Chairman, Basel Committee on Banking Supervision
Name: Michael Sherwood
Job Title/Company: Co-chief executive, Goldman Sachs International, vice-chairman, Goldman Sachs
Name: Mario Draghi
Job Title/Company: Future President, ECB, chairman, Financial Stability Board
