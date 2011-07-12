The Most Influential People In Europe's Financial Markets

has released its list of Europe’s most influential people in the financial markets in 2011.



Worth noting that Europe’s sovereign debt crisis seems to have shaken up this year’s ratings — for the first time, a regulator tops the list.

Financial News explains, “the financial markets, and the regulatory landscape in which they operate, have changed dramatically since the first FN100 list was published in 2005, so it is not surprising that the list reflects that shift in focus and power into the hands of the rule maker.”

For the full list please make sure you check out Financial News.

