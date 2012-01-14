These Are The 20 Least Economically Free Nations In Europe

According to the Heritage Foundation, economic freedom is the right everybody should have to control his or her own labour and property. In a society with complete economic freedom people are free to undertake any economic activity, be it working, producing or investing, in any way they choose. In order to gauge which nations have the greatest level of this freedom, the foundation assesses every country based on a certain set of criteria.

Overall 10 measurements of economic freedom are scrutinized by the organisation with each country being given a score between zero and 100 for each. By adding these up, each nation is given an overall score for economic freedom. 

For the record, the most economically free country in Europe according to the Heritage Foundation is Switzerland. However, we’ve decided to look at the other end of the scale and list the least economically free. 

#20 Slovakia

Rank: 51

Overall Score: 67.0

Business Freedom Score: 71.0

Trade Freedom Score: 87.1

Fiscal Freedom Score: 84.2

Government Spending Score: 48.2

Monetary Freedom Score: 83.5

Investment Freedom Score: 75.0

Financial Freedom Score: 70.0

Property Rights Score: 50.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 43.0

labour Freedom Score: 58.1

#19 Latvia

Rank: 56

Overall Score: 65.2

Business Freedom Score: 75.9

Trade Freedom Score: 87.1

Fiscal Freedom Score: 84.3

Government Spending Score: 43.8

Monetary Freedom Score: 79.1

Investment Freedom Score: 80.0

Financial Freedom Score: 50.0

Property Rights Score: 50.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 43.0

labour Freedom Score: 59.1

#18 Albania

Rank: 57

Overall Score: 65.1

Business Freedom Score: 78.2

Trade Freedom Score: 79.8

Fiscal Freedom Score: 91.4

Government Spending Score: 69.5

Monetary Freedom Score: 78.6

Investment Freedom Score: 65.0

Financial Freedom Score: 70.0

Property Rights Score: 35.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 33.0

labour Freedom Score: 51.0

#17 Bulgaria

Rank: 61

Overall Score: 64.7

Business Freedom Score: 72.7

Trade Freedom Score: 87.1

Fiscal Freedom Score: 93.6

Government Spending Score: 50.3

Monetary Freedom Score: 77.8

Investment Freedom Score: 55.0

Financial Freedom Score: 60.0

Property Rights Score: 30.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 36.0

labour Freedom Score: 84.2

#16 Romania

Rank: 62

Overall Score: 64.4

Business Freedom Score: 70.5

Trade Freedom Score: 87.1

Fiscal Freedom Score: 87.4

Government Spending Score: 55.1

Monetary Freedom Score: 74.3

Investment Freedom Score: 80.0

Financial Freedom Score: 50.0

Property Rights Score: 40.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 37.0

labour Freedom Score: 62.6

#15 Poland

Rank: 64

Overall Score: 64.2

Business Freedom Score: 61.4

Trade Freedom Score: 87.1

Fiscal Freedom Score: 74.4

Government Spending Score: 40.3

Monetary Freedom Score: 79.1

Investment Freedom Score: 65.0

Financial Freedom Score: 60.0

Property Rights Score: 60.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 53.0

labour Freedom Score: 61.3

#14 France

Rank: 67

Overall Score: 63.2

Business Freedom Score: 83.7

Trade Freedom Score: 82.1

Fiscal Freedom Score: 53.8

Government Spending Score: 5.3

Monetary Freedom Score: 82.3

Investment Freedom Score: 55.0

Financial Freedom Score: 70.0

Property Rights Score: 80.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 68.0

labour Freedom Score: 51.6

#13 Portugal

Rank: 68

Overall Score: 63.0

Business Freedom Score: 83.0

Trade Freedom Score: 87.1

Fiscal Freedom Score: 59.0

Government Spending Score: 25.5

Monetary Freedom Score: 82.6

Investment Freedom Score: 70.0

Financial Freedom Score: 60.0

Property Rights Score: 70.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 60.0

labour Freedom Score: 32.5

#12 Slovenia

Rank: 69

Overall Score: 62.9

Business Freedom Score: 81.4

Trade Freedom Score: 87.1

Fiscal Freedom Score: 64.8

Government Spending Score: 27.9

Monetary Freedom Score: 81.2

Investment Freedom Score: 70.0

Financial Freedom Score: 50.0

Property Rights Score: 60.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 64.0

labour Freedom Score: 42.2

#11 Montenegro

Rank: 72

Overall Score: 62.5

Business Freedom Score: 69.2

Trade Freedom Score: 83.6

Fiscal Freedom Score: 91.3

Government Spending Score: 31.7

Monetary Freedom Score: 81.2

Investment Freedom Score: 55.0

Financial Freedom Score: 50.0

Property Rights Score: 40.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 37.0

labour Freedom Score: 86.1

#10 Turkey

Rank: 73

Overall Score: 62.5

Business Freedom Score: 67.1

Trade Freedom Score: 85.4

Fiscal Freedom Score: 77.7

Government Spending Score: 58.5

Monetary Freedom Score: 71.9

Investment Freedom Score: 70.0

Financial Freedom Score: 60.0

Property Rights Score: 50.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 44.0

labour Freedom Score: 40.0

#9 Croatia

Rank: 83

Overall Score: 60.9

Business Freedom Score: 63.4

Trade Freedom Score: 87.5

Fiscal Freedom Score: 76.4

Government Spending Score: 45.0

Monetary Freedom Score: 81.4

Investment Freedom Score: 70.0

Financial Freedom Score: 60.0

Property Rights Score: 40.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 41.0

labour Freedom Score: 44.4

#8 Italy

Rank: 92

Overall Score: 58.8

Business Freedom Score: 77.4

Trade Freedom Score: 87.1

Fiscal Freedom Score: 55.0

Government Spending Score: 19.4

Monetary Freedom Score: 82.0

Investment Freedom Score: 75.0

Financial Freedom Score: 60.0

Property Rights Score: 50.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 39.0

labour Freedom Score: 43.0

#7 Serbia

Rank: 98

Overall Score: 58.0

Business Freedom Score: 56.5

Trade Freedom Score: 77.9

Fiscal Freedom Score: 84.1

Government Spending Score: 39.3

Monetary Freedom Score: 68.0

Investment Freedom Score: 60.0

Financial Freedom Score: 50.0

Property Rights Score: 40.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 35.0

labour Freedom Score: 68.7

#6 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Rank: 104

Overall Score: 57.3

Business Freedom Score: 55.2

Trade Freedom Score: 86.0

Fiscal Freedom Score: 84.3

Government Spending Score: 24.4

Monetary Freedom Score: 80.7

Investment Freedom Score: 70.0

Financial Freedom Score: 60.0

Property Rights Score: 20.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 32.0

labour Freedom Score: 60.4

#5 Greece

Rank: 119

Overall Score: 55.4

Business Freedom Score: 76.3

Trade Freedom Score: 82.1

Fiscal Freedom Score: 65.3

Government Spending Score: 16.2

Monetary Freedom Score: 72.6

Investment Freedom Score: 60.0

Financial Freedom Score: 60.0

Property Rights Score: 50.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 35.0

labour Freedom Score: 36.6

#4 Moldova

Rank: 124

Overall Score: 54.4

Business Freedom Score: 70.0

Trade Freedom Score: 79.0

Fiscal Freedom Score: 86.5

Government Spending Score: 38.7

Monetary Freedom Score: 74.4

Investment Freedom Score: 35.0

Financial Freedom Score: 50.0

Property Rights Score: 40.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 29.0

labour Freedom Score: 41.7

#3 Russia

Rank: 144

Overall Score: 50.5

Business Freedom Score: 65.1

Trade Freedom Score: 68.2

Fiscal Freedom Score: 82.5

Government Spending Score: 48.6

Monetary Freedom Score: 66.3

Investment Freedom Score: 25.0

Financial Freedom Score: 40.0

Property Rights Score: 25.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 21.0

labour Freedom Score: 63.5

#2 Belarus

Rank: 153

Overall Score: 49.0

Business Freedom Score: 71.3

Trade Freedom Score: 80.4

Fiscal Freedom Score: 86.6

Government Spending Score: 34.9

Monetary Freedom Score: 65.3

Investment Freedom Score: 20.0

Financial Freedom Score: 10.0

Property Rights Score: 20.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 25.0

labour Freedom Score: 77.0

#1 Ukraine

Rank: 163

Overall Score: 46.1

Business Freedom Score: 46.2

Trade Freedom Score: 84.4

Fiscal Freedom Score: 78.2

Government Spending Score: 29.4

Monetary Freedom Score: 67.7

Investment Freedom Score: 20.0

Financial Freedom Score: 30.0

Property Rights Score: 30.0

Freedom From Corruption Score: 24.0

labour Freedom Score: 51.2

