The Dow is down over 2.0% on worries over the European sovereign debt crises as investors move into less risky assets. Gold is up to nearly 1200.



Volatility on the S&P 500 is up as well, over 13.09%:

The centre of all this, the euro, down against the dollar over 1.1%:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.