These 7 Countries Are The Gaping Holes In Europe's Cyber Security

Think of a hacker, and chances are, you’re thinking of an Eastern European. It’s sad but true.



However, it terms of cyber-security, its a little more complicated than that.

“There is a cyber-security paradox: the less sophisticated and widespread a country’s connection to the internet, the lesser the cyber-threat,” says the McAfee and Security & Defence Agenda’s new report on global cyber security.

The report looks at individual countries, making assessments using a five-step roadmap developed by Robert Lentz, President of Cyber Security Strategies.

The parameters range from the basic rules of internet hygiene and tools like anti-virus, ﬁrewalls, such as electronic signatures; to “standards and data exchanges to create a robust and interoperable cyber ecosystem” and advanced sensors and intrusion prevention systems. The countries were rating from 5 to 1, with five being the highest.

While Europe on the whole did pretty well, the fiscal crisis has stretched countries thin, and the report exposed plenty of holes in its internet defence measures.

Spain Score: 4 stars Pros: Spain has a number of Computer Emergency Readiness Teams (CERTs) and a National Intelligence Service (CNI). Cons: There is no single authority and no national cyber strategy to deal with internet crime and attacks. (Source) Denmark Score: 4 stars Pros: It has a national CERT and a contingency plan for cyber incidents. Cons: The contingency plan has not developed into a cyber strategy, and the integrated national ID system has been frequently hacked into, leading to increasing identity thefts. (Source) Austria Score: 3.5 stars Pros: The country has a national CERT and a sophisticated e-government. Cons: A cyber strategy is lacking and defence measures are outdated and understaffed, thanks to political apathy. Companies also have no legal obligation to report security breaches. (Source) Russia Score: 3 stars Pros: Russia has a national CERT, and The Security Council of the Russian Federation coordinates the four ministries in charge of cybersecurity. Cons: Russia is a 'thug state with great hackers,' says an expert, amusingly. You can register a service or company anonymously, and until recently, domain names could be set up without being verified. (Source) Poland Score: 3 stars Pros: Poland has a national CERT and a government one, and is the most technologically advanced country in Central Europe. Cons: There is no cyber strategy in place and lack of funds is hampering the process. There is also a disconnect between internet security and the citizens' fear of invasion of privacy. (Source) Italy Score: 3 stars Pros: Italy has a government CERT and laws to protect minors against online gambling. Cons: The country has insufficient funds; and no single regulatory body, contingency plan, or cyber strategy. 'Politicians in Italy tend to be more emotional than rational, and they don't understand how to measure cyber-security problems,' an expert at Italy's National Research Council said. (Source) Romania Score: 2.5 stars Pros: It has a national CERT and a cyber security strategy. Cons: The country lacks funds, and the average user is ignorant of security issues and protocol. Internet privacy is also a big deal in Romania, and it often clashes with issues of data protection. (Source)

