Here Are The Countries That Would Be Most Affected By A Russia Gas Disruption

Some parts of Europe are now threatening to impose sanctions on Russia as Moscow-supported rebels stand accused of shooting down an aeroplane carrying citizens of four different European countries, including 192 Dutch.

Other parts aren’t, however — because they probably couldn’t afford to, as Russia could retaliate by disrupting their gas supplies.

Deutsche Bank has just released the following chart showing per cent breakdown of gas dependence among European countries. Eight get at least 80% of their fuel from Russia:

