These Are The Most Corrupt Countries In Europe

Nick Jardine
motd corruptionThe most corrupt nations are in red.

According to an annual study conducted by Transparency International, six of the top 10 least corrupt countries are in Europe.In fact, no European country is defined by the organisation as “highly corrupt” but that doesn’t mean the continent is full of saints.

The survey looks at independent sources’ perceptions of corruption in each nation, defining “corruption” as the use of entrusted power for private gain. It also only assess corruption in the public centre in each country.

Every nation is given a score out of 10. The higher the score, the less corrupt it is. The organisation say that a score below five is worrying. 178 nations were assessed in total.

Globally, Denmark was awarded the least corrupt nation in the most recent survey along with Singapore and New Zealand. The world’s most corrupt country was Somalia, with a score of 1.1 out of 10.

So who’s the most corrupt among the Europeans?

NB: There’s a little geographical trend here.

SOURCE: Transparency International

#20 Czech Republic

Global rank (the lower the number, the less corrupt): 53rd

Score: 4.6

Corruption comparable to: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, South Africa

#19 Turkey

Global rank: 56th

Score: 4.4

Corruption comparable to: Namibia, Malaysia, South Africa

Tied #17 Latvia

Global rank: 59th

Score: 4.3

Corruption comparable to: Namibia, Malaysia, Tunisia

Tied #17 Slovakia

Global rank: 59th

Score: 4.3

Corruption comparable to: Namibia, Malaysia, Tunisia

Tied #15 Croatia

Global rank: 62nd

Score: 4.1

Corruption comparable to: Tunisia, Ghana, Samoa

Tied #15 Macedonia

Global rank: 62nd

Score: 4.1

Corruption comparable to: Tunisia, Ghana, Samoa

#14 Italy

Global rank: 67th

Score: 3.9

Corruption comparable to: Rwanda, Samoa, Brazil

#13 Georgia

Global rank: 68th

Score: 3.8

Corruption comparable to: Brazil, Cuba, Rwanda

Tied #11 Montenegro

Global rank (the lower, the better): 69th

Score: 3.7

Corruption comparable to: Cuba, El Salvador, Panama

Tied #11 Romania

Global rank: 69th

Score: 3.7

Corruption comparable to: Cuba, El Salvador, Panama

