These Are The Most Corrupt Countries In Europe

The most corrupt nations are in red.

According to an annual study conducted by Transparency International, six of the top 10 least corrupt countries are in Europe.In fact, no European country is defined by the organisation as “highly corrupt” but that doesn’t mean the continent is full of saints.



The survey looks at independent sources’ perceptions of corruption in each nation, defining “corruption” as the use of entrusted power for private gain. It also only assess corruption in the public centre in each country.

Every nation is given a score out of 10. The higher the score, the less corrupt it is. The organisation say that a score below five is worrying. 178 nations were assessed in total.

Globally, Denmark was awarded the least corrupt nation in the most recent survey along with Singapore and New Zealand. The world’s most corrupt country was Somalia, with a score of 1.1 out of 10.

So who’s the most corrupt among the Europeans?

NB: There’s a little geographical trend here.

SOURCE: Transparency International



