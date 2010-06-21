EUROPE COLLAPSES*

Photo: adolfo barandiaran on flickr

The results among the major European football powerhouses during this World Cup have been simply appalling.A quick rundown of the big teams, via FIFA.com:



Country W-T-L

UK 0-2-0

Germany 1-0-1

France: 0-1-1

Italy 0-2-0

Spain 0-0-1

Portugal 0-1-1

Netherlands 2-0-0

That’s right. Only Germany and the Netherlands have even won a single game. South America is doing much better, and some lesser European names are doing well as well.

And it gets worse: The French squad now isn’t even practicing following the expulsion of one of its players due to that player’s tirade against the coach.

Between this and the euro, this is shaping up to be a pretty miserable summer.

