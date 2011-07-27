A Look At Europe's Most Luxurious Cities

Adam Taylor
Prada Rome

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

When most of the world thinks of luxury brands, they think of Dior, Louis Vuitton and Chanel. European brands with a history of luxury and a high-class heritage.Jones Lang LaSalle has taken a look at the top 100 luxury brands in the world and examined at their retail locations in Europe.

Now, by looking at the density of high-end brands, we can get an idea of the different levels of luxury in Western Europe.

#18 - Warsaw

Warsaw has 8 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

#17 - Budapest

Budapest has 12 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

#16 - Antwerp

Antwerp has 13 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

#15 - Amsterdam

Amsterdam has 22 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

#14 - Istanbul

Istanbul has 27 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

Joint #13 - Vienna

Vienna has 28 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

Joint #13 - Prague

Prague has 28 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

Joint #13 - Frankfurt

Frankfurt has 28 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

Joint #12 - Dusseldorf

Dusseldorf has 30 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

Joint #12 - Brussels

Brussels has 30 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

#11 - Hamburg

Hamburg has 32 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

#10 - Zurich

Zurich has 33 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

#9 - Barcelona

Barcelona has 36 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

#8 - Berlin

Berlin has 38 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

#7 - Munich

Munich has 46 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

#6 - Madrid

Madrid has 47 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

#5 - Rome

Rome has 59 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

#4 - Moscow

Moscow has 66 luxury stores.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

#3 - Milan

Milan has 87 luxury stores, operated by just under 90 of the top 100 luxury brands.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

#2 - London

London has 125 luxury stores, operated by the top 100 luxury brands.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

#1 - Paris

Paris has 154 luxury stores. Between them, the top 100 luxury labels operate more than 150 luxury stores in the French capital, meaning that a part of them have multiple stores here.

The numbers show that Paris remains Europe's centre of fashion and luxury shopping. Only London and, to a lesser extent, Milan can compete at all.

Source: Jones Lang LaSalle

