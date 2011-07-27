A Look At Europe's Most Luxurious Cities

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
When most of the world thinks of luxury brands, they think of Dior, Louis Vuitton and Chanel. European brands with a history of luxury and a high-class heritage.Jones Lang LaSalle has taken a look at the top 100 luxury brands in the world and examined at their retail locations in Europe.
Now, by looking at the density of high-end brands, we can get an idea of the different levels of luxury in Western Europe.
Milan has 87 luxury stores, operated by just under 90 of the top 100 luxury brands.
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
London has 125 luxury stores, operated by the top 100 luxury brands.
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Paris has 154 luxury stores. Between them, the top 100 luxury labels operate more than 150 luxury stores in the French capital, meaning that a part of them have multiple stores here.
The numbers show that Paris remains Europe's centre of fashion and luxury shopping. Only London and, to a lesser extent, Milan can compete at all.
Source: Jones Lang LaSalle
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.