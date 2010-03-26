Trichet Slams IMF Agreement, As Europe Can't Decide Which Suicide Pill To Take

European Central Bank President Trichet has come out strongly against the proposed bailout mechanism designed to save Greece, according to Reuters.



Trichet feels any participation by the IMF in the affairs of Euro zone members is a mistake, and has took a stand against the Germany-France proposed bailout package which would involve the IMF.

In other words: Europe can’t decide whether it wants to die by split up, or die by the IMF undermining its sovereignty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.