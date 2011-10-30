HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Check Out Europe's 20 Biggest Candy Companies

As Halloween rears its proverbial spooky head, millions of kids (and adults) all over the world will chow down on some sumptuous sugary delights.So, it only seems fair to pay homage to those who create these tasty treats by having a look at Europe’s biggest candy companies.

Based on their net sales last year, we’ve listed the top 20 continental candy connoisseurs. How many of these guys are going to be responsible for your Halloween fix of candy?

#20 Alfred Ritter

Country: Germany

Number of plants: 1

Number of employees: 800

2010 net sales: $364 million

#19 Fazer Bakeries and Confectionery

Country: Finland

Number of plants: 3

Number of employees: 950

2010 net sales: $371 million

#18 Katjes Fassin

Country: Germany

Number of plants: 5

Number of employees: 1,200

2010 net sales: $405 million

#17 Chocolate Frey

Country: Switzerland

Number of plants: 2

Number of employees: 764

2010 net sales: $420 million

#16 Orkla

Country: Norway

Number of plants: 8

Number of employees: 30,167

2010 net sales: $501 million

#15 Konti Group

Country: Ukraine

Number of plants: 4

Number of employees: 3,000

2010 net sales: $538 million

#14 Group Cemoi

Country: France

Number of plants: 13

Number of employees: 3,000

2010 net sales: $631

#13 Henry Lambertz

Country: Germany

Number of plants: 7

Number of employees: 3,500

2010 net sales: $665 million

#12 Bahlsen

Country: Germany

Number of plants: 5

Number of employees: 2,691

2010 net sales: $672 million

#11 Leaf International

Country: Netherlands

Number of plants: 11

Number of employees: 2,500

2010 net sales: $757 million

#10 Barry Callebaut

Country: Switzerland

Number of plants: 40

Number of employees: 7,550

2010 net sales: $790 million

#9 Roshen Confectionery Co.

Country: Ukraine

Number of plants: 6

Number of employees: 10,000

2010 net sales: $1.06 billion

#8 United Confectioners

Country: Russia

Number of plants: 15

Number of employees: 17,000

2010 net sales: $1.18 billion

#7 August Storck

Country: Germany

Number of plants: 5

Number of employees: 4,500

2010 net sales: $2.00 billion

#6 Yildiz Holdings

Country: Turkey

Number of plants: 53

Number of employees: 29,0000

2010 net sales: $2.18 billion

#5 Lindt and Sprungli

Country: Switzerland

Number of plants: 8

Number of employees: 7,409

2010 net sales: $2.60 billion

#4 Haribo

Country: Germany

Number of plants: 18

Number of employees: 6,100

2010 net sales: $2.66 billion

#3 Perfetti Van Melle

Country: Italy/Netherlands

Number of plants: 31

Number of employees: 17,000

2010 net sales: $2.87 billion

#2 Ferrero Group

Country: Italy

Number of plants: 18

Number of employees: 21,500

2010 net sales: $8.76 billion

#1 Nestle

Country: Switzerland

Number of plants: 449

Number of employees: 278,000

2010 net sales: $11.27 billion

