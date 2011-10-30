HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Check Out Europe's 20 Biggest Candy Companies

Photo: Morning Calm News via Flickr
As Halloween rears its proverbial spooky head, millions of kids (and adults) all over the world will chow down on some sumptuous sugary delights.So, it only seems fair to pay homage to those who create these tasty treats by having a look at Europe’s biggest candy companies.
Based on their net sales last year, we’ve listed the top 20 continental candy connoisseurs. How many of these guys are going to be responsible for your Halloween fix of candy?
Country: Germany
Number of plants: 1
Number of employees: 800
2010 net sales: $364 million
Country: Finland
Number of plants: 3
Number of employees: 950
2010 net sales: $371 million
Country: Germany
Number of plants: 5
Number of employees: 1,200
2010 net sales: $405 million
Country: Switzerland
Number of plants: 2
Number of employees: 764
2010 net sales: $420 million
Country: Norway
Number of plants: 8
Number of employees: 30,167
2010 net sales: $501 million
Country: Ukraine
Number of plants: 4
Number of employees: 3,000
2010 net sales: $538 million
Country: France
Number of plants: 13
Number of employees: 3,000
2010 net sales: $631
Country: Germany
Number of plants: 7
Number of employees: 3,500
2010 net sales: $665 million
Country: Germany
Number of plants: 5
Number of employees: 2,691
2010 net sales: $672 million
Country: Netherlands
Number of plants: 11
Number of employees: 2,500
2010 net sales: $757 million
Country: Switzerland
Number of plants: 40
Number of employees: 7,550
2010 net sales: $790 million
Country: Ukraine
Number of plants: 6
Number of employees: 10,000
2010 net sales: $1.06 billion
Country: Russia
Number of plants: 15
Number of employees: 17,000
2010 net sales: $1.18 billion
Country: Germany
Number of plants: 5
Number of employees: 4,500
2010 net sales: $2.00 billion
Country: Turkey
Number of plants: 53
Number of employees: 29,0000
2010 net sales: $2.18 billion
Country: Switzerland
Number of plants: 8
Number of employees: 7,409
2010 net sales: $2.60 billion
Country: Germany
Number of plants: 18
Number of employees: 6,100
2010 net sales: $2.66 billion
Country: Italy/Netherlands
Number of plants: 31
Number of employees: 17,000
2010 net sales: $2.87 billion
Country: Italy
Number of plants: 18
Number of employees: 21,500
2010 net sales: $8.76 billion
Country: Switzerland
Number of plants: 449
Number of employees: 278,000
2010 net sales: $11.27 billion
