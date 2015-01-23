Bond Yields Hit Record Lows Across Europe

Myles Udland

Markets are still digesting the European Central Bank’s QE announcement on Thursday.

In response, stocks have traded higher, the euro has continued to fall, hitting an 11-year low against the US dollar, and now bond yields across europe are hitting record lows.

Via ZeroHedge, here’s a quick grab of headlines showing the number of record lows in bond yields across Europe:

Bond yieldsZeroHedge

