The 20 Biggest Companies In Europe

Photo: Woodleywonderworks at Flickr
Over the past century, Europe has seen its economic might shrink.Overtaken by American and later Chinese and Indian firms in many industries, the economies of the old world have struggled to keep up.
We decided to take a look at the biggest companies in Europe to see how they were doing.
Our findings are mixed.
Some may be companies that had historical or geographical advantages (especially in relation to natural resources), but others are companies that have built themselves on new and emerging technologies.
Company Name: StatoilHydro. Oil and gas producers.
Country: Norway
Market Value: $88,366.3 million
2010 ranking: 25
2010 Market Value: $73,918.9 million
Source: The FT
Company Name: Anheuser-Busch Inbev
Country: Belgium
Market Value: $91,560.1 million
2010 ranking: 22
2010 Market Value: $80,963.0 million
Company Name: GDF Suez, Gas, water & multi-utilities
Country: France
Market Value: $91,809.4 million
2010 ranking: 19
2010 Market Value: $87,499.9 million
Company Name: Sanofi-Aventis, Pharmaceuticals
Country: France
Market Value: $92,044.4 million
2010 ranking: 14
2010 Market Value: $98,464.3 million
Company Name: Rosneft, Oil and gas
Country: Russia
Market Value: $96,953.5 million
2010 ranking: 21
2010 Market Value: $84,133.3 million
Company Name: Banco Santander
Country: Spain
Market Value: $98,119.8 million
2010 ranking: 10
2010 Market Value: $109,566.6 million
Company Name: Eni, Oil and gas
Country: Italy
Market Value: $98,502.9 million
2010 ranking: 15
2010 Market Value: $94,142.6 million
Company Name: GlaxoSmithKline, Pharmaceuticals
Country: The UK
Market Value: $98,600.1 million
2010 ranking: 13
2010 Market Value: $99,657.4 million
Company Name: Rio Tinto, Mining
Country: The UK
Market Value: $106,255.3 million
2010 ranking: 18
2010 Market Value: $90,372 million
Company Name: Telefonica, communications
Country: Spain
Market Value: $114,411.3 million
2010 ranking: 11
2010 Market Value: $108,322.9 million
Company Name: Siemens, Industrials
Country: Germany
Market Value: $125,465.5 million
2010 ranking: 16
2010 Market Value: $91,727.5 million
Company Name: Roche, Pharmaceuticals
Country: Switzerland
Market Value: $127,055.6 million
2010 ranking: 6
2010 Market Value: $140,875.6 million
Company Name: BP, Oil and Gas
Country: The UK
Market Value: $136,848.0
2010 ranking: 2
2010 Market Value: $177,609.1 million
Company Name: Total, Oil and Gas
Country: France
Market Value: $136,848.0
2010 ranking: 8
2010 Market Value: $136,580.4 million
Company Name: Novartis, Pharmaceuticals
Country: Switzerland
Market Value: $143,633.0 million
2010 ranking: 5
2010 Market Value: $142,709.6 million
Company Name: Vodafone, Communications
Country: The UK
Market Value: $145,923.3 million
2010 ranking: 9
2010 Market Value: $121,362.3 million
Company Name: HSBC, Banks
Country: The UK
Market Value: $181,936.9 million
2010 ranking: 4
2010 Market Value: $176,573.5 million
Company Name: Gazprom, Oil and Gas
Country: Russia
Market Value: $190,829.1 million
2010 ranking: 7
2010 Market Value: $137,995.6 million
Company Name: Nestle, food
Country: Switzerland
Market Value: $199,406.6 million
2010 ranking: 1
2010 Market Value: $187,255.0 million
Company Name: Royal Dutch Shell, Oil and Gas
Country: The UK
Market Value: $228,128.7 million
2010 ranking: 3
2010 Market Value: $176,968.1 million
