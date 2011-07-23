The 20 Biggest Companies In Europe

Over the past century, Europe has seen its economic might shrink.Overtaken by American and later Chinese and Indian firms in many industries, the economies of the old world have struggled to keep up.

We decided to take a look at the biggest companies in Europe to see how they were doing.

Our findings are mixed.

Some may be companies that had historical or geographical advantages (especially in relation to natural resources), but others are companies that have built themselves on new and emerging technologies.

#20 StatoilHydro

Company Name: StatoilHydro. Oil and gas producers.

Country: Norway

Market Value: $88,366.3 million

2010 ranking: 25

2010 Market Value: $73,918.9 million

Source: The FT

#19 Anheuser-Busch Inbev

Company Name: Anheuser-Busch Inbev

Country: Belgium

Market Value: $91,560.1 million

2010 ranking: 22

2010 Market Value: $80,963.0 million

Source: The FT

#18 GDF Suez

Company Name: GDF Suez, Gas, water & multi-utilities

Country: France

Market Value: $91,809.4 million

2010 ranking: 19

2010 Market Value: $87,499.9 million

Source: The FT

#17 Sanofi-Aventis

Company Name: Sanofi-Aventis, Pharmaceuticals

Country: France

Market Value: $92,044.4 million

2010 ranking: 14

2010 Market Value: $98,464.3 million

Source: The FT

#15 Rosneft

Company Name: Rosneft, Oil and gas

Country: Russia

Market Value: $96,953.5 million

2010 ranking: 21

2010 Market Value: $84,133.3 million

Source: The FT

#15 Banco Santander

Company Name: Banco Santander

Country: Spain

Market Value: $98,119.8 million

2010 ranking: 10

2010 Market Value: $109,566.6 million

Source: The FT

#14 Eni

Company Name: Eni, Oil and gas

Country: Italy

Market Value: $98,502.9 million

2010 ranking: 15

2010 Market Value: $94,142.6 million

Source: The FT

#13 GlaxoSmithKline

Company Name: GlaxoSmithKline, Pharmaceuticals

Country: The UK

Market Value: $98,600.1 million

2010 ranking: 13

2010 Market Value: $99,657.4 million

Source: The FT

#13 Rio Tinto

Company Name: Rio Tinto, Mining

Country: The UK

Market Value: $106,255.3 million

2010 ranking: 18

2010 Market Value: $90,372 million

Source: The FT

#11 Telefonica

Company Name: Telefonica, communications

Country: Spain

Market Value: $114,411.3 million

2010 ranking: 11

2010 Market Value: $108,322.9 million

Source: The FT

#10 Siemens

Company Name: Siemens, Industrials

Country: Germany

Market Value: $125,465.5 million

2010 ranking: 16

2010 Market Value: $91,727.5 million

Source: The FT

#9 Roche

Company Name: Roche, Pharmaceuticals

Country: Switzerland

Market Value: $127,055.6 million

2010 ranking: 6

2010 Market Value: $140,875.6 million

Source: The FT

#8 BP

Company Name: BP, Oil and Gas

Country: The UK

Market Value: $136,848.0

2010 ranking: 2

2010 Market Value: $177,609.1 million

Source: The FT

#7 Total

Company Name: Total, Oil and Gas

Country: France

Market Value: $136,848.0

2010 ranking: 8

2010 Market Value: $136,580.4 million

Source: The FT

#6 Novartis

Company Name: Novartis, Pharmaceuticals

Country: Switzerland

Market Value: $143,633.0 million

2010 ranking: 5

2010 Market Value: $142,709.6 million

Source: The FT

#5 Vodafone

Company Name: Vodafone, Communications

Country: The UK

Market Value: $145,923.3 million

2010 ranking: 9

2010 Market Value: $121,362.3 million

Source: The FT

#4 HSBC

Company Name: HSBC, Banks

Country: The UK

Market Value: $181,936.9 million

2010 ranking: 4

2010 Market Value: $176,573.5 million

Source: The FT

#3 Gazprom

Company Name: Gazprom, Oil and Gas

Country: Russia

Market Value: $190,829.1 million

2010 ranking: 7

2010 Market Value: $137,995.6 million

Source: The FT

#2 Nestle

Company Name: Nestle, food

Country: Switzerland

Market Value: $199,406.6 million

2010 ranking: 1

2010 Market Value: $187,255.0 million

Source: The FT

#1 Royal Dutch Shell

Company Name: Royal Dutch Shell, Oil and Gas

Country: The UK

Market Value: $228,128.7 million

2010 ranking: 3

2010 Market Value: $176,968.1 million

Source: The FT

