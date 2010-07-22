Fresh Economic Data Helps Lift Europe

In addition to what’s expected to be a good stress test day tomorrow, European markets are also benefiting from strong economic data.



Bloomberg:

A composite index based on a survey of euro-area purchasing managers in both industries increased to 56.7 from 56 in June, London-based Markit Economics said today. Economists had projected a drop to 55.5, the median of 18 estimates in a Bloomberg survey showed. European stocks advanced and the euro rose against the dollar.

Meanwhile, notes ForexLive, industrial production surged 3.8% compared to expectations of flat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.