How Changes In European Beer Drinking Habits Are Hurting The Economy

A report compiled by Ernst & Young has found that shifting habits in the way Europeans drink beer may be having a big effect on the economy.It might seem far fetched, but as Jack Ewing over at the New York Times’ Economix blog notes, there’s actually a fair amount of truth to the claims (yes, despite the fact that the study was commissioned by industry group Brewers of Europe).



European consumption of beer is said to have fell by 8 per cent since 2008, the report states. Over two years some 260,000 jobs brewing-related jobs were lost, some 12% of the total and way higher than the EU average.

In many countries, tax revenues have fallen despite large increases in tax on beer.

Importantly, European beer drinkers are changing the way they drink beer. Not only are they drinking less, and drinking less premium beer, they are also drinking at home more. Unfortunately, some 73% of jobs related to beer are outside breweries — in bars, pubs and restaurants.

And it may not be a coincidence that the countries hit hardest by the recession — Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain — all are places where more than 60% of drinking occurs in bars.

