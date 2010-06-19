We're Only In This European Banking Mess Because They Wouldn't Come Clean Two Years Ago

Sean Corrigan of Diapason Commodities Management spoke with CNBC today and pointed out that the whole reason Europe is in this mess is because they were unwilling to come clean 2 years ago over their exposures.



0:10 We bottomed out a couple of weeks ago, in terms of the sell off.

1:40 Why do we not know what is on banks’ balance sheets right now? Because there was too much complicity 2 years ago when the crisis started.

4:25 It is almost beyond question that German banks have a large exposure to the weakest European economies.

From CNBC:



