This Is What's Going On Behind The Scenes At Europe's Banks

Right now, European banks are scurrying to try to take advantage of ECB lending facilities because they won’t lend to one another. Euribor has been steadily rising since April. This is a product of fears that banks have significant weakness on their balance sheets.



From Bloomberg, Euribor:

This new assessment of weakness is a result of changing risk dynamics in Europe, particularly the eurozone. Sovereign debt, which once carried a risk-free connotation for countries like France and Germany, has now come under increasing pressure from the bailout of Greece, which France just approved today.

Even more significant concerns exist about the sovereign debt of the PIIGS states, which are only being propped up by the promise of ECB bailouts and the hope of austerity measures.

And now the forgotten problems of the Eastern European states are starting to resurface, with probable costs for the EU in their future bailouts. Exposure to Eastern Europe is significant for Western European banks, with large amounts for Austrian, German, and French banks.

The reality is banks have lost the ability to model the political risks now visible throughout Europe. They cannot easily weight the chances of state default, or bailout provisions, or even the collapse of the euro.

Value at risk modelling is rapidly changing to adjust to these times, and the result is significant worries about counterparty risk and an over reliance on ECB lending facilities.

This scenario is similar to that experienced by U.S. banks during the subprime crisis. And, like in that scenario, there are banks that will be more desperate for government support.

Europe can repeat the mistakes of the U.S. and allow that to occur slowly, having one of its major investment banks collapse. Or it can make tough decisions now, make the exposures of its banking system more public, and address the issues with sound political-economic moves.

