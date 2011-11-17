And Now Europe's Banks Are Starting To Panic As The Oxygen Gets Sucked Out Of The Room

European banks are scrambling to engineer new sources of funding as traditional ones dry up, David Enrich of the Wall Street Journal reports.



For example, the banks are now entering into “liquidity swaps” with one another, whereby they exchange illiquid assets that can’t be used for collateral for assets that can.

And in so doing, they’re tying Europe’s financial system even tighter together at the very moment that the crisis seems to be coming to a head.

Specifically, traditional sources of bank funding in Europe, such as institutional investors and other banks, are getting cautious as fears grow about the need for sovereign debt restructurings. As liquidity dries up, the only reliable source of funding is often the ECB.

But the ECB only accepts certain types of assets as collateral for loans, and some banks are running out of those assets.

So they’re turning to investment banks and other “counter-parties” that have them. And they’re entering into “swap” agreements in which they exchange their assets for the counter-parties’ assets and then stock-pile the latter assets for use as collateral.

And that’s a fine plan… until the music stops and one big “counter-party” fails.

When one big counter-party fails, it could set off a chain reaction in which every bank and trading partner on the Continent (and elsewhere) immediately starts scrambling to recover cash and more liquid assets. And then Europe will be right where the U.S. was in the fall of 2008.

What could stop the slide? The ECB could step in and start accepting different types of assets as collateral. Or step in and buy enough Euro-country bonds to drive interest rates down to sustainable levels.

Neither of these moves would be a long-term solution: There would still be way too much debt and unsustainable budget deficits for some big European countries. But it would ease the crisis.

So it’s all eyes on the ECB.

Read the WSJ article here >

