Some Of The Best Finds In Europe's Massive Asset Yard Sale

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
European governments are selling off some of their state assets, including airports at major capitals, horse breeding operations, and even mountain peaks in order to help them with their large debt burden.Bloomberg calls it “the continent’s largest yard sale of state assets in more than a decade.”
The billions in assets up for sale might not even make a dent in reducing the large debt loads in countries like Greece, however.
Ireland may sell off its horse-breeding operation, The National Stud. The operation receives €60,000 for each mare its top stud impregnates.
Source: Bloomberg
The British government is allegedly planning to sell the BBC Television centre in West London. Programs have been broadcasted there for more than 50 years.
Source: The Guardian
Spain hired RBS to privatize its airports. Both Madrid Barajas airport and Barcelona's El Prat airport will be up for sale.
Source: City AM
Some of Greece's publicly owned islands are for sale, including portions of Mykonos.
Source: The Guardian
Chancellor Osborne mentioned plans to sell-off the high speed rail link from London St. Pancras' station to the Channel.
Source: The Independent.
France is undergoing a property sell-off until 2013. Interested buyers can purchase a government-owned Chateaux on the shores of Lake Geneva.
Source: Fox News
Britain is selling off the consul general's home in Australia, and several other properties in its former colony.
Source: Sydney Morning Herald
Greece is unveiling plans to put its state-owned railroad up for sale.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
France is selling what used to be a royal hunting lodge and guest house in the Saint-Germain-en-Laye forest west of Paris. Good news! Foreigners are welcome to buy.
Source: Fox News
The Austrian government is selling two mountain peaks in the Alps. €121,000 will get you both of them.
Source: AFP
Update: Due to a public outcry over the sale, the government has postponed selling the Alps.
