Some Of The Best Finds In Europe's Massive Asset Yard Sale

Sarah Rappaport
Yard Sale

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

European governments are selling off some of their state assets, including airports at major capitals, horse breeding operations, and even mountain peaks in order to help them with their large debt burden.Bloomberg calls it “the continent’s largest yard sale of state assets in more than a decade.”

The billions in assets up for sale might not even make a dent in reducing the large debt loads in countries like Greece, however.

Ireland: The National Stud

Ireland may sell off its horse-breeding operation, The National Stud. The operation receives €60,000 for each mare its top stud impregnates.

Source: Bloomberg

Spain: The Lottery

Spain is selling a stake in its national lottery. Buena suerte!

Source: Bloomberg

The UK: BBC Television centre

The British government is allegedly planning to sell the BBC Television centre in West London. Programs have been broadcasted there for more than 50 years.

Source: The Guardian

Spain: Airports

Spain hired RBS to privatize its airports. Both Madrid Barajas airport and Barcelona's El Prat airport will be up for sale.

Source: City AM

Greece: Islands

Some of Greece's publicly owned islands are for sale, including portions of Mykonos.

Source: The Guardian

The UK: The rail link to the channel tunnel

Chancellor Osborne mentioned plans to sell-off the high speed rail link from London St. Pancras' station to the Channel.

Source: The Independent.

France: A Chateaux on the shores of Lake Geneva

France is undergoing a property sell-off until 2013. Interested buyers can purchase a government-owned Chateaux on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Source: Fox News

Britain's Foreign Assets

Britain is selling off the consul general's home in Australia, and several other properties in its former colony.

Source: Sydney Morning Herald

Greece: Athens Airport

Greece is considering selling its 55% stake in Athens airport.

Source: The Wall Street Journal.

Greece: The National Railroad

Greece is unveiling plans to put its state-owned railroad up for sale.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Greece: The Gambling Company Opap

Greece is planning a sale of OPAP, Europe's largest gambling company.

Source: Bloomberg

France: A royal hunting lodge

France is selling what used to be a royal hunting lodge and guest house in the Saint-Germain-en-Laye forest west of Paris. Good news! Foreigners are welcome to buy.

Source: Fox News

Austria: Mountain Peaks in the Alps

The Austrian government is selling two mountain peaks in the Alps. €121,000 will get you both of them.

Source: AFP

Update: Due to a public outcry over the sale, the government has postponed selling the Alps.

But what if Greece can't get it together in time?

Here is a guide to who gets crushed if Greece defaults >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.