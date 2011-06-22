Some Of The Best Finds In Europe's Massive Asset Yard Sale

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

European governments are selling off some of their state assets, including airports at major capitals, horse breeding operations, and even mountain peaks in order to help them with their large debt burden.Bloomberg calls it “the continent’s largest yard sale of state assets in more than a decade.”



The billions in assets up for sale might not even make a dent in reducing the large debt loads in countries like Greece, however.

