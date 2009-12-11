Europe, Asia, Gold, US Futures, All Powering Higher On The Great Tidal Wave Of Liquidity

It was just a week ago — yes, last Friday — that gold was plummeting, the dollar was rallying, and everyone was getting nervous about the end of the greate liquidity-filled, de-recession rally.



Then Bernanke spoke earlier this week, convinced the world that money would not be going anywhere, and since then it’s been smooth sailing.

Stocks were up solidly yesterday, and today the party looks set to continue.

Asian shares wre up nearly 1% across the board. Europe was up a little less. Gold is back above the $1135 mark, while US futures are solidly in the green, with several hours before trading. Thank you Ben!

