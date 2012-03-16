Europe And Oil Inch Higher After Mixed Asian Close

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

European stocks are pushing higher in early trading, led by the FTSE 100 which is up +0.15%. Oil has also moved higher so far today, rising slightly to $105.39.This comes after a mixed Asian close. The Shanghai composite rose a whopping 1.30%, but the Hang Seng closed down -0.17%.



U.S. futures are flat a few hours ahead of the open, in what has been a light day for news so far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.