European air safety group warns unidentified source is tampering with GPS systems near Russia and Ukraine

American soldiers sent to the Polish-Ukrainian border in connection with the crisis in Ukraine stand near radar near arlamow on February 24, 2022. Photo by Maciej Luczniewski/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A European air safety agency on Thursday issued a warning that an unidentified individual, or group, is tampering with GPS systems near Russia and Ukraine.

“In the current context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the issue of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) jamming and/or possible spoofing has intensified in geographical areas surrounding the conflict zone and other areas,” the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said in a bulletin.

The EASA said the regions where navigation systems have been impacted are around the Black Sea and in neighboring states, eastern Finland, and the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea — all of which are close to or near Russia’s borders.

It’s not possible to predict the extent of any disruptions on aircraft, the EASA said, but it could lead to a loss of waypoint navigation or prevent runway approach.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.