BREAKING: Europe accuses Google of antitrust violations

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has formally accused Google of antitrust violations in Europe and begun an investigation into Android, according to Bloomberg:

The European Commission said it sent a so-called statement of objections to Google, raising the prospect of fines. It says Google unfairly favours its own comparison shopping service above rivals. Regulators will also start looking at Google’s contracts with phone and tablet manufacturers to check if the company makes them use Google services and blocks them from using modified versions of Android.

