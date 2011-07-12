900 Euromillions Tickets Sold Per Second, As Mania Builds Over $266-Million Jackpot

Photo: www.flickr.com

The pan-European lottery, Euromillions, has rolled over 13 times without a winner, increasing the jackpot to a record $266-million.Before last Friday’s drawing, over three million tickets were bought every hour — an incredible 900 tickets per second.



Before tonight’s drawing one expects even greater fervor: “There were unbelievable sales last time peaking between 6pm and 7pm and in all likelihood we’ll see the same again,” a lottery spokesman told the Daily Mail.

Winning this jackpot, the Mail tells readers, would make you as rich as David Beckham.

Europe’s biggest win so far was a $205-million jackpot in Italy’s SuperEnalotto.

