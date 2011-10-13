A 10-Step Plan To End The Eurozone Crisis

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt (via Reuters), Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker proposed 10 suggestions to save the euro.While Juncker’s ideas are little more than suggestions, this is the biggest sign we’ve seen recently that EU leaders are contemplating a permanent endgame to the crisis in the eurozone.



Whether or not these ideas will gain any traction among euro leaders is another story. and one we could see play out at their highly anticipated meeting October 23.

