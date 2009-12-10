Freaked-Out Eurogroup Chair Promises Greece Won't Go Bankrupt

Despite a very grim outlook for Greece and its potential for imminent default, Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker says everything is fine and not to worry:



Reuters: Jean-Claude Juncker, chairman of the Eurogroup of euro-zone finance ministers, said on Thursday Greece would not go bankrupt so there would be no need for help from the European Union.

On the sidelines of a meeting of the conservative European People’s Party (EPP) in Bonn, he also said Greece’s budget was very strained and the government there would take measures to consolidate it.

