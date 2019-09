Rough morning for the euro. It’s fallen to multi-day lows.



One possible culprit. Major German Lender WestLB has failed to find a restructuring deal, according to Reuters.

The deadline for the bank — which has about €220 worth of assets – is tomorrow.

