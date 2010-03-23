Euro Weakens Again Overnight, As Germany Emerges As The New Ugly Child Of Europe

The euro was down again overnight, and lazily you’d say it’s due to the ongoing Greece crisis.



But which country is actually the problem?

Could it actually be… Germany?

Sure, it’s the richest, wealthiest state, but if you have to point to a single problem with the euro it’s the financial/political rift that’s emerging among states, and increasingly it seems you’ve got European countries on one side (mostly wanting to pacify the Greek situation by providing aid) and Germany stubbornly on the other.

Everyone is lining up against Merkel. Trichet is against her. EU President Barroso is standing against Merkel.

Forget Greece. That problem is solvable. The threat to Europe is it’s strongest partner.

