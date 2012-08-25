Euro Getting Slammed

European stocks are down and the euro are getting slammed.



Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met today. Merkel told media that Germany wants Greece to stay in the euro zone. But before making any decisions on Greece, she says they must wait for the Troika’s report (IMF, EU, ECB).

Basically, they’re in “wait and see” mode, which is not instilling any confidence.

Also, Market News International is reporting this morning that the German finance ministry is considering a temporary Greek exit.

The euro had broken below $1.25 earlier this morning, but has since recovered some of those losses.

Photo: FinViz

