Euro Trades Higher On rumours Of European Bazooka Coming Over The Weekend

Alright, it looks like ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet might be waking up a little.
Or at least that’s the rumour.
Specifically, the talk is of a new loan facility offering uber-cheap loans to 1100 banks.
The FT’s Sam Jones has heard the same. So Has Zero Hedge.
So we know this is a real rumour going around.
Whether it’s based on anything real is anyone’s guess.
Anyway, the Dow is still off over 100, but the euro has come back to over $1.27.
