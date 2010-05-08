Euro Trades Higher On rumours Of European Bazooka Coming Over The Weekend

Alright, it looks like ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet might be waking up a little.



Or at least that’s the rumour.

Specifically, the talk is of a new loan facility offering uber-cheap loans to 1100 banks.

The FT’s Sam Jones has heard the same. So Has Zero Hedge.

So we know this is a real rumour going around.

Whether it’s based on anything real is anyone’s guess.

Anyway, the Dow is still off over 100, but the euro has come back to over $1.27.

