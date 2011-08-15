Euro Top 100 ranks IR departments across region

IR magazine has announced the launch of a new list ranking the best IR departments across Europe.

The ‘IR Magazine Europe Top 100’ is based on the research conducted for the Investor Perception Study, Europe 2011 and the IR Magazine Europe Awards.

It ranks companies by their performance across all the different evaluation categories included in the awards.

Nearly 750 buy-side analysts, sell-side analysts and portfolio managers were surveyed for the research, which asked respondents to name the best IR departments in Europe in areas such as meetings, conference calls and technology.

The list identifies companies that achieved strong overall scores in the research, regardless of whether they were nominated for any particular category.

The number one spot goes to BASF, the German chemicals company, which picked up a higher aggregate score than any other company in Europe.

Nestlé, the Swiss food and nutrition company, came in second place, followed by healthcare provider Novo Nordisk.

‘While there is much IR professionals can learn from the grand prix winners at this year’s IR Magazine Europe Awards, many other companies have also shown effective and innovative IR practices,’ says Janet Dignan, CEO of Cross Border, the publisher of IR magazine, in a statement.

‘The IR Magazine Europe Top 100 provides a more complete view of what works best in Europe.’



[Article by Tim Human, Inside Investor Relations]

