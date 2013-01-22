The Euro And The DAX Are Tanking Out Of Nowhere

It’s not clear what’s going on, exactly, but there’s been a sharp bout of Euro area selling.
The DAX has dropped over 1.3%.
And the Euro has plunged, per this chart from FinViz:
Photo: FinViz
It’s already a risk off day, but around 4 AM things really took a jolt.
UPDATE: There had been a seemingly twitter-borne rumour about Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann resigning. The Bundesbank has rejected that in strong terms.
Bundesbank: Market rumour Of Weidmann Resignation “Utter Garbage”
— DJ FX Trader (@djfxtrader) January 22, 2013
