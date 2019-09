The euro was down nearly 1% on the yen after overnight trading, as worries about the sovereign debt crisis intensified.



The euro fell sharply across the board after reaching a two-month high Monday.

Such a drop could suggest that fears about the Greek bailout and the fragile Italian economy are intensifying.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

