Euro Surges, Stocks Shoot Straight Upwards, As Fed Gives The "All Clear"

The Fed basically did a copy & paste job from last month, but it did note the re-emergence of frailties in the financial markets.



And it’s possible that that’s all it took for bulls to read: cheap money, cheap dollar, buy stocks, by euros.

Thanks to ForexLive for observing the the straight upward move in the euro, which, not surprisingly, has also translated into a good move in stocks.

Photo: FinViz

