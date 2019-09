Jut a heads up. There’s chatter supposedly emanating from the German newspaper Bild about Greece getting a big aid tranche.



Specifically the headline that hit the wires was: Headline driving futures higher – “GERMANY PRESS: Greece to get E44 billion in aid in one payment”

The euro has spiked, and other markets have gained as well.

Photo: FinViz

