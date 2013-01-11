The Euro Keeps Going Higher And Higher

The euro is surging against the U.S. dollar after ECB President Mario Draghi revealed at the ongoing ECB press conference that the decision to leave interest rates on hold was unanimous.



Since Draghi’s comments, the euro has soared over 150 pips against the dollar from around 1.3100 to current highs around 1.3260.

Right now, the euro is trading at its highest levels of the day. Below is an intraday chart.

Photo: Thinkorswim

Just today alone, the euro has wiped out almost all of its losses since trending downward against the dollar to start the new year:

Photo: Thinkorswim

SEE ALSO: We Could See A Bond Market ‘Coup’ During Today’s Treasury Auction >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.